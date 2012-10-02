Ascendant Group Acquires Stake in SIYG Mobile

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- Ascendant Group, which focuses on strategic branding for leaders (www.ascendantgroupbranding.com), announced today it has acquired a stake in Step into Your Greatness (SIYG) Mobile. The company becomes the latest in a recent series of strategic business decisions made under Ascendant’s leadership. SIYG is a mobile content application for public speakers that transforms their speaking platforms into interactive training and goal setting systems in topics such as health, wellness, relationships, business and financial wellbeing. SIYG uses the increase of Smartphone usage in American adults as a way to connect with them on a better mobile internet speed.



Coach Jay, the founder of SIYG, believes this application can transform lives with its message of improved living through subjects such as health and finance. The individual’s goals can be customized and are displayed on the home screen with updates and personal messages from coaches.



“We’re very excited to be partnering with a leading branding company with the track record Ascendant brings to the table,” Coach Jay stated.



SIYG will be the first major application of its kind available on the iPhone and Android market. SIYG will be free with a 14-day trial. The application is under current development and is set to launch January 2013. In November the company is expected to announce its lineup of star-studded speakers for the initial application pilot next year.



Ascendant Group partner Raoul Davis explained, “This is a fantastic opportunity for speakers and life coaches to reach a broader audience than ever before, yet on a very personal, individualized level. Ascendant Group is thrilled to be working with Coach Jay on this groundbreaking application.”



About SIYG

SIYG is a mobile content application developed by Joseph “Coach Jay” Bordes-Kohn, a professional speaker with over 13 years of experience. The SIYG application will be available on Androids and iPhones. SIYG will provide multiple programs for health, wellness, business, relationships and financial services. The application integrates content and an interactive experience to reach its potential users.



About Ascendant Group

Ascendant Group guides CEOs and executives, helping them become national or industry based stars. Ascendant Group increases the recognition of their clients’ thought leadership, value, and credibility with their target audience which increases visibility and enhances the bottom line. For more information visit http://www.ascendantgroupbranding.com.