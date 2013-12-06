CEO of DigiCare Technology Limited Jimmy Liao Looks to Raise $50,000 via Indiegogo to Start Manufacturing ERI - the Thinnest Route Tracking Smart Sport Wristband

Kowloon, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- ERI is a newly-designed smart sports wristband. It is built with nano silica unibody technology. The nano silicon material is extremely comfortable to touch but lasts longer. It is extraordinarily thin and feels weightless making it a perfect workout companion.



Every sensor power and every design of ERI are precisely done to provide a superior user experience. The built-in hardware and software working together is smart enough to constantly collect motion information and automatically figure out the type of motion when the user is running, swimming, cycling, climbing, sleeping or anything else. Moreover, it tracks their route with its great algorithm. ERI is 100% water-proof and is perfect for everyday wearing. With its great engineering design, ERI’s battery can work for half a month with one charge. The ERI will take workouts to the next level thanks to its cutting edge technology in helping sports enthusiasts enhance every move they make.



DigiCare Technology Limited features experts in mobile and electronic technology, located in the Hong Kong SAR, China mainland and USA. Over the years, our team has worked for world-class companies, including Nokia, Docomo, Konami, NantCare, Huawei, ZTE, LAVA, Mixi, among many others. They have rich experience in mobile internet and electronic industry. Their very first product ERI is now ready for production after one year of hard work.



The funding goal for this project is $50,000. However, this campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 16, 2013 - December 31, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1evfz9z