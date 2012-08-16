New Construction market report from Timetric: "CEO Opinions on Marketing, Sales Behaviors and Strategies in the Global Construction Industry in 2012-2013: Survey Brief"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- "CEO Opinions on Marketing, Sales Behaviors and Strategies in the Global Construction Industry in 2012-2013: Survey Brief" is a new report by Timetric that analyzes C-level executives responses to understand how marketing, sales behaviors and strategies are set to change in 2012-2013. This report gives you access to the marketing and sales behaviors and strategies. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by company type and sizes.
Scope
The report features the opinions of global construction industry respondents related to the following:
- Marketing and sales behaviors and strategies
- Key marketing objectives of suppliers
- Essential amendments to marketing activities
- Best uses of new media for business prospects
- Critical success factors for choosing a marketing agency
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Identify the specific marketing approaches your competitors are using to win business
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how buyer budgets are changing and direction of spend in the future
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- CEO Opinions on Supplier Marketing Spend Activity, Marketing and Sales Behaviors and Strategies in the Global Construction Industry in 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence
- Supplier Marketing Spend Activity, Marketing and Sales Behaviors and Strategies in the Global Construction Supplier Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence
- Global Construction Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Construction Industry
- Marketing, Sales Behaviors and Strategies in 2012-2013 in the Global Construction Supplier Industry: Survey Brief
- Global Construction Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013
- Global Construction Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- CEO Opinions on Supplier Marketing Spend Activity in the Global Construction Industry: Survey Brief
- Supplier Marketing Spend Activity in the Global Construction Supplier Industry 2012-2013: Survey Brief
- CEO Opinions on Future Investment in Marketing and Sales Technology by Suppliers in the Global Construction Industry: Survey Snapshot
- CEO Opinions on Procurement Behaviors and Strategies in the Global Construction Industry: Survey Brief