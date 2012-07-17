CEO Opinions on Threats and Opportunities in the Global Hotel Industry: Survey Brief - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- CEO Opinions on Threats and Opportunities in the Global Hotel Industry: Survey Brief is a new report that analyzes C-level executives responses to understand the threats and opportunities for the hotel industry in 2012–2013. This report gives you access to the leading business concerns in 2012–2013, key supplier actions to maintain and secure business from buyers, key variations in operational costs, impact of costs on product pricing. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities.



Scope

The report features the opinions of global hotel industry respondents related to the following:

- Leading business concerns in 2012–2013

- Key supplier actions to maintain and secure business from buyers

- Key variations in operational costs

- Impact of costs on product pricing



Reasons to Buy

- Identify the threats and opportunities for the global hotel industry

- Uncover the key challenges and opportunities identified by suppliers and buyers



To view table of contents for this market reports please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/85839/ceo-opinions-on-threats-and-opportunities-in-the-global-hotel-industry-survey-brief.html