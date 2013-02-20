Fast Market Research recommends "CEO Perspectives on Sustainable Procurement in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Brief" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Timetric's exclusive panel of leading construction industry companies. As sustainability emerges as a strong theme in the business environment, this report provides CEO perspectives on sustainable procurement in the global construction industry.
Scope
The report features the opinions of C-level construction industry respondents related to the following:
- Critical factors for supplier selection
- Level of supplier engagement
- Expenditure on sustainable procurement
- Attributes of green procurement
- Procurement of sustainable products and services
Reasons to Purchase
- Drive revenues by understanding future sustainable product investment areas and growth regions
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying buyer sustainability budgets and areas of investment
- Better promote your business by aligning capabilities and business practices with the changing sustainability needs of customers
- Uncover the business outlook, key sustainability challenges and opportunities
