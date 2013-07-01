CEO Scott Hofacker Debuts Express Casket: Highest Quality Caskets at Steeply Discounted Prices, Express Guaranteed on-Time Delivery

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- With direct delivery to customers and funeral homes, lower prices and personalized service, Express Casket CEO Scott Hofacker today announced the launch of Express Casket.



Hofacker, who has more than two decades experience in the funeral industry, stated, "Consumers have a hard time finding value when funeral shopping. Emotional vulnerability from dealing with the loss of a loved one, time constraints, unfamiliarity with the products - these factors all conspire to ensure people have a tough time making an informed casket purchasing decision."



Express Casket has several delivery options, including guaranteed next-day and express service.



"Our new funeral services company provides caskets and funeral products in a full range of categories to customers throughout the United States," added Hofacker. "I founded Express Casket to be the first company to really help consumers through the process and deliver savings along with service."



Express Casket offers caskets and funeral products with high quality being the common denominator, from lavish caskets to budget models, 20-gauge steel and wood, over-sized caskets and smaller models, caskets appropriate for any faith, customizable per instructions, and more. The company leverages direct sales and long-standing manufacturer relationships to cut prices below those found in funeral homes.



"Our entire process is designed to be customer-friendly," said Hofacker. "Our goal is to relieve the burden by providing affordable casket options with guaranteed next-day delivery."



Orders can be placed online; product descriptions and direct customer care can be found at the Express Casket website, http://www.expresscasket.com.



About Express Casket

Express Casket was established to provide funeral consumers with low-cost casket options and has quickly grown into one of the nation's leading providers of wholesale & discount caskets. With showrooms and storage facilities in 18 US cities, Express Casket specializes in next-day or sooner delivery of the same high quality caskets consumers can find on the showroom floors of funeral homes.



