Global CEO Business Outlook Survey 2011 to 2012 – Now Available at Reportstack.com

Overall, 63% of C-level respondents are ‘more optimistic’ about revenue growth for their company over the next 12 months than the previous 12 months. Strong growth in emerging markets such as Eastern Europe has contributed to an increase in revenue optimism. The need to ‘expand customer base’ and ‘invest in innovative technologies’ are cited as the major factors behind the rise in revenue growth optimism. The top three key expected changes for 2011 are to ‘expand in current market’, introduction of ‘new products and services’ and ‘expand abroad’.



The Global CEO Business Outlook Survey report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research’s exclusive panel of C-level respondents consisting of CEOs and other senior level respondents such as managing directors and board members from leading companies. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region and turnover and examines the following:



- Revenue growth expectations: projects the revenue growth expectations of major industry stakeholders

- Market-specific growth opportunities: identifies top growth regions to enable companies to allocate their marketing activities and budgets effectively

- Mergers and acquisitions: analyzes expectations surrounding merger and acquisition (M&A) activity and core influencing factors

- Leading business concerns: identifies leading business concerns and subsequent efforts to manage them

- Procurement expenditure trends: tracks companies? procurement budgets and forecasts possible changes in spend

- Factors for supplier selection: outlines critical factors influencing supplier selection

- Marketing expenditure trends: tracks the marketing budgets of supplier companies and forecasts possible changes in expenditure

- Key factors for marketing agency selection: provides insights into the marketing needs of supplier company competitors



