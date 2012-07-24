Cepheid (NASDAQ:CPHD) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Cepheid (NASDAQ:CPHD) shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Cepheid in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Cepheid (NASDAQ:CPHD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554..



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Cepheid (NASDAQ:CPHD) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Cepheid’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Cepheid (NASDAQ:CPHD) reported that its annual Revenue increased from $169.63million in 2008 to $277.57million in 2011 and its Net Loss of $22.39million in 2008 turned into a Net Income of $2.63million.



Shares of Cepheid (NASDAQ:CPHD) grew from as low as $5.03 per share in March 2009 to as high as $44.65 per share on June 29, 2012.



Then on July 19, 2012, after the market closed, Cepheid (NASDAQ:CPHD) reported its 2012 second quarter results. Among other things, Cepheid lowered its FY 2012 EPS guidance.



Shares of Cepheid (NASDAQ:CPHD) fell from $43.73 per share on July 19, 2012, to $33.29 per share on July 20, 2012.



