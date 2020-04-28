Ceramic 3D Printing Market Research Report 2020 : Top Key Players - 3D Ceram, Admatec, Emerging Objects, ExOne, Formlabs Inc, Lithoz, Prodways, Steinbach AG, Tethon 3D

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- Rapid prototyping expected to hold dominance in the ceramic 3D printing market with over half of the market share by 20S25 owing to development in technologies such as Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing (LCM). LCM enables end users to overcome die lock and demolding issues in ceramic parts. Die lock may results into undercut or intersection in component thereby required to scrap fabricated products. Additionally, LCM provide opportunity to manufacturers to fabricate low quantity OEM parts at reasonable rates.



Filament form will showcase highest growth in the market attributed to availability of several filaments including zetamix. Ceramic filaments are widely used in art projects and medical implants. Additionally, development of new filaments including Polylactic Acid (PLA) ceramic filament that are environment friendly and enhance aesthetics of fabricated parts will boost segment growth.



Ceramic 3D Printing Market is expected to exceed USD 115 million by 2025. Rising adoption of auditive ceramic parts in healthcare and aerospace & defense industry globally is driving the market share.



Some major findings of the ceramic 3D printing market report include:



1. Ease in complex part production along with reduction in material wastage are proliferating product demand

2. R&D investments coupled with development of several ceramic materials used in industrial equipment manufacturing are boosting the industry size

3. Major players operating in the ceramic 3D printing market are ExOne, Prodways, and 3D Ceram.

4. Companies are engaged in product launch and establishment of new production facilities for expanding their business operations and gain competitive advantage



Rising adoption of 3D printing ceramics in several industrial applications owing to advantages offered by 3D printing over conventional technologies including die pressing, injection molding, and tape casting will support industry expansion. Conventional ceramic parts manufacturing required long processing timings and higher costs that limiting their usage in complex geometries. However, development in additive manufacturing allow fabrication of components in discrete point by point and layer by layer process that offer ease in fabricating complex geometries.



Increasing usage of ceramic parts in aerospace & defense sector will provide lucrative opportunity for product penetration. Aerospace industry is working to optimize performance of aircrafts with using advanced lightweight and high hardness components. 3D ceramic supports the industry with topological optimization services and allows aerospace manufacturers to outsource production with enhanced mechanical performance and increasing cooling properties of components.



Leading Key Players are



Prominent industry participants in the ceramic 3D printing market includes Admatec, Formlabs Inc, Emerging Objects, Lithoz, ExOne, Prodways, Steinbach AG, Tethon 3D, and 3D Ceram. Development of several ceramic forms along with product launch are key strategies adopted by industry players to enhance their market share.



