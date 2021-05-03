New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global Ceramic Adhesives market was valued at USD 6.34 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9.48 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7%. The growth for ceramic adhesives can be associated with expansion and development in the building and construction sector due to an increase in commercial and residential buildings. Ceramic adhesives are used on the flooring, ceiling, and walls of these building structures. Ceramic adhesives are popular for their faster cure time, easy setting, extremely long service duration and superior protection from heat. These superior advantages and properties have led to an increase in adoption of ceramic adhesives in various sectors. The demand for eco-friendly ceramic adhesives in developed nations like Canada, Germany, and the U.S. has increased to a great extent pertaining to environmental concerns.



The demand for ceramic adhesives is growing in developing countries like India and Brazil owing to the increase in infrastructural development projects like railway platforms, airports, hospitals, schools, etc. The government in developing countries like Argentina, China, Vietnam, and India have started focusing on the infrastructure of the country which is expected to further propel the growth of ceramic adhesives market.



Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are: 3M, Bostik, Henkel, F.B. Fuller Construction Products, Sika, BASF SE, Ardex, Terraco, Fosroc, and Flextile



The global Ceramic Adhesives market is anticipated to dominate the economic scenario with an exponential growth rate in the forecast period. Rapidly developing industrial infrastructure, product commercialization, and increasing demands of the Ceramic Adhesives are propelling the Ceramic Adhesives industry towards the growth curve. A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro- and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report also provides a comprehensive overview of the products and applications of the Ceramic Adhesives market along with details about the product and application having the highest penetration, R&D activity, and profit margins.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Ceramic Adhesives Market on the basis of property type, application type, end-users, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Hydrophilic Ceramic Adhesives

Hydrophobic Ceramic Adhesives

Others



Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Paint Films

Adhesive & Sealants

Inks

Coatings

Others



End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Paint and Dyes

Construction

Automotive

Municipality

Others



Regional Analysis for Ceramic Adhesives Market:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Further key findings from the report suggest:



-The ceramic adhesives market is growing at a CAGR of 8% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 5.3 % and 4.5% CAGR, respectively. An increase in industrialization and urbanization has led to construction of infrastructural projects in the regions, enhancing the growth of ceramic adhesives market.



-Low cost and exceptional bonding strength of cement-based ceramic adhesives make it the largest growing segment with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally, inorganic cement-based ceramic adhesives tend to offer better performance than conventional polymers at high temperatures.



-Cement-based ceramic adhesives exhibit the property of high durability, sheer strength, and ability to store and radiate heat, which has extended its application in the construction sector.



-Inorganic cement-based adhesives are made from high-quality binders, additives, and other ceramics. These organic-based adhesives tend to show characteristics like high-temperature resistance, increased thermal and electrical insulation and excellent bonding strength.



-Asia Pacific is attributed to holding the largest share during the forecast and is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.8% owing to an increase in the infrastructure activities and economic development of various regions in APAC.



-Ceramic components can be categorized into one –component and two-component ceramic adhesives. One-component ceramic adhesives are the ones that can be used directly from the tube while the two-component ceramic needs to be mixed with resins and hardener in appropriate proportions before using….Continue

