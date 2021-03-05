New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- The rising demand from the chemical industry, elevated use of ceramic balls in the automotive sector, and enhanced properties provided by ceramic balls have resulted in boosting the ceramic balls market.



Market Size – USD 421.2 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends –The elevated demand for ceramic balls in the automotive industry



The Global Ceramic Balls Market is forecast to reach USD 757.2 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Various factors are supporting the expansion of the market. One of the factors in this regard being, the scope of altering the material's properties by changing the combination of ceramic materials used for manufacturing it. The scope of developing the properties helps in catering to the specific preference of end-users. As an instance, applications that require fully-dense material with particular material properties, such as hot isostatic pressing (HIP) is applicable in manufacturing these balls after it has been sintered. The use of this process helps in producing ceramic balls that are pore-free micron-sized grains and microstructure. The end-users can further alter the property of these balls by opting different combinations of ceramic materials like aluminum nitride, and boron carbide, among others.



The latest report titled "Global Ceramic Balls Market Report" offers comprehensive and extensive research on the Ceramic Balls market, covering a deeper analysis of the production and application scope. The report on the global Ceramic Balls market added by Reports and Data provides extensive insights into the industry trends and market drivers. The report provides an extensive understanding of the market dynamics along with limitations, threats, and the potential growth opportunities in the Ceramic Balls market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1885



Key Players Operating in the Global Market:



Saint-Gobain, Axens, Honeywell International, Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd., Industrial Tectonics Inc., Fineway Inc., Global Precision Ball & Roller, Metalball, Coorstek, Inc., & Devson Catalyst Private Limited.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- The ceramic balls market held a market share of USD 421.2 Million in the year 2018. It is projected to witness a growth rate of 7.6% during the forecast period.

- In regards to raw materials, the alumina based segment generated the highest revenue of USD 151.6 Million in 2018, with a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Factors like the continuous expansion of the automotive industry, the rising demand for light-weight vehicles and the presence of traits in this ball, like corrosion-resistant, light-weight, and strength contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

- By product type, the inert ceramic balls segment generated the highest revenue of USD 273.8 Million in 2018 with the fastest growth rate of 8.0% during the forecast period. Factors like the rising demand of these balls in the automotive industry for application in bearing and valves, results in its increasing demand and the revenue generated by the inert ceramic balls segment.

- In regards to region, Europe occupies the second-largest market share of0% in 2018, with the second-highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Factors like continuous expansion of the aerospace industry, and the well-established automotive sector are some of the factors that are boosting the market growth in this region.



Access complete report description, toc, chart, etc.@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ceramic-balls-market



The report covers an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer crucial insights into the companies operating in the market. The report offers a competitive edge to the readers and businesses. The report offers crucial insights into the segments to provide a thorough analysis that can help the businesses formulate strategic business decisions and market expansion strategies.



Raw Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Alumina Based

Silicon-Based

Zirconia Based

Boron Based

Others



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Active Ceramic Balls

Inert Ceramic Balls



End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Chemical

Automotive

Aerospace

Oil and gas

Others



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Grinding

Bearing

Valve

Others



Major Regions Analyzed in Report:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1885



TABLE OF CONTENT:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Ceramic Balls Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Ceramic Balls Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High production cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price Trend Analysis



Continue…..



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



Related Reports:



Calcium Propionate Market Size



Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size



Photocatalyst Market Size



Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market Size



Calcium Propionate Market Share



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com