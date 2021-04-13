New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The rising demand from the chemical industry, elevated use of ceramic balls in the automotive sector, and enhanced properties provided by ceramic balls have resulted in boosting the ceramic balls market.



Market Size – USD 421.2 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends –The elevated demand for ceramic balls in the automotive industry



The Global Ceramic Balls Market is forecast to reach USD 757.2 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Various factors are supporting the expansion of the market. One of the factors in this regards being, the scope of altering the material's properties by changing the combination of ceramic materials used for manufacturing it. The scope of developing the properties helps in catering to the specific preference of end-users. As an instance, applications that require fully-dense material with particular material properties, such as hot isostatic pressing (HIP) is applicable in manufacturing these balls after it has been sintered. The use of this process helps in producing ceramic balls that are pore-free micron-sized grains and microstructure. The end-users can further alter the property of these balls by opting different combinations of ceramic materials like aluminum nitride, and boron carbide, among others.



In addition to that, apart from the automotive industry, the market has significant opportunities in the healthcare industry. Its potential in the healthcare sector is associated with application in medical devices, implants, and instruments. The manufacturers and market players associated with the market may further explore these end-user industries, which would positively impact the expansion of the market.



Key Players- Saint-Gobain, Axens, Honeywell International, Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd., Industrial Tectonics Inc., Fineway Inc., Global Precision Ball & Roller, Metalball, Coorstek Inc., & Devson Catalyst Private Limited.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- The ceramic balls market held a market share of USD 421.2 Million in the year 2018. It is projected to witness a growth rate of 7.6% during the forecast period.

- In regards to raw materials, the alumina based segment generated the highest revenue of USD 151.6 Million in 2018, with a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Factors like the continuous expansion of the automotive industry, the rising demand for light-weight vehicles and the presence of traits in this ball, like corrosion-resistant, light-weight, and strength contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

- By product type, the inert ceramic balls segment generated the highest revenue of USD 273.8 Million in 2018 with the fastest growth rate of 8.0% during the forecast period. Factors like the rising demand of these balls in the automotive industry for application in bearing and valves, results in its increasing demand and the revenue generated by the inert ceramic balls segment.

- While discussing end-user, the automotive segment occupies the largest market share of 31.0% in 2018, with the fastest growth rate of 8.5% during the forecast period. The market share held by the automotive segment is attributed to the continuous expansion of the industry, increasing the buying power of individuals in developing regions and rising demand for light-weight automotive parts which increases the demand for these balls in the automotive industry.

- In regards to region, Europe occupies the second-largest market share of0% in 2018, with the second-highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Factors like continuous expansion of the aerospace industry, and the well-established automotive sector are some of the factors that are boosting the market growth in this region.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global ceramic balls market according to Raw Material, Product Type, End-user, Application, and Region:



Raw Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Alumina Based

Silicon-Based

Zirconia Based

Boron Based

Others



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Active Ceramic Balls

Inert Ceramic Balls



End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Chemical

Automotive

Aerospace

Oil and gas

Others



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Grinding

Bearing

Valve

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Ceramic Balls Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Ceramic Balls Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising demand from the chemical industry

4.2.2.2. Enhanced properties provided by ceramic balls

4.2.2.3. The elevated use of ceramic balls in the automotive industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High production cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price Trend Analysis

…

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4. Market positioning

10.5. Strategy Benchmarking

10.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. Saint-Gobain

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Technology Insights

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. Axens

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Technology Insights

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. Honeywell International

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Technology Insights

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Technology Insights

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. Industrial Tectonics Inc.

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Technology Insights

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.6. Fineway Inc.

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Technology Insights

11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue…



