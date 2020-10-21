Ceramic Brakes Market - How to Leverage on Automotive Industry During COVID-19 Crisis?

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The rising vehicle production and emphasis on vehicle improvement and performance is predicted to contribute positively to the growth of the global ceramic brakes market, says Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled” Ceramic Brakes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Rotor Type (Drilled, Slotted), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the growing technological advancement in ceramic brakes is likely to create new opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.



According to the report, the global market based on vehicle type is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicle segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the rising vehicle production and growing popularity of technologically advanced ceramic brakes among vehicle manufacturers. Furthermore, based on the rotor type, the market is segmented into drilled and slotted. Slotted rotors have applications in off-road vehicles, heavy trucks, SUVs, and competition cars. The slotted rotors is extremely effective as it reduces friction in brake pads.



The report is aimed at delivering a comprehensive view of the ceramic brakes market structure and dynamics by identifying and providing information regarding the key market segments. It also focuses on an all-encompassing analysis of leading market players by financial position, product, product portfolio, price, growth strategies, and regional presence.



It offers PORTER’s analysis and SWOT analysis to record the question of shareholders and highlights the investment potential in the upcoming future. It also showcases different procedures and strategies of companies currently operating in the market. It further examines the components, convincing market expansion, growth patterns, restricting factors, and market strategies.



Award Won by Akebono Brake Corporation to Accelerate Market Expansion



The award won for Akebono EURO® Ultra-Premium Ceramic Disc Brake Pads by the Import Vehicle Community as 2019 Best Overall Import Aftermarket Product Line held at AAPEX at Las Vegas, Nevada. The recognition won as the best overall aftermarket part for import vehicles by Akebono Brake Corporation is likely to create new growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the supply of the braking system role in the FIA Formula E Championship by Brembo is predicted to boost the ceramic brakes market revenue during the forecast period.



For instance, Brembo, a global leader in braking systems, reaffirms its leading role in the FIA Formula E Championship as the sole supplier of the entire braking system in season six (2019/2020) through constructor Spark Racing Technology, the sole supplier of the Gen2 single-seater chassis. In addition, the advantages of ceramic brakes such as lighter than conventional brakes, which helps to improve the performance and efficiency of the vehicle is predicted to uplift the ceramic brakes market share during the forecast period.



Presence of Key players to Enable Growth in Europe



Geographically, the ceramic brake market is segmented into North America, Europe Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Europe is predicted to dominate the global ceramic brake market owing to the presence of key players in the region. The increasing demand for luxury and sports vehicles is also expected to create new growth opportunities for the market in the region. Germany is predicted to hold the largest market share in Europe owing to the high growing production of automobiles in the region.



Asia Pacific is predicted to witness significant growth in the market owing to rising automobile production and demand for luxury vehicles. North America is predicted to exhibit steady growth in the ceramic brake market during the forecast period due to the rising demand for luxury vehciles.



Some of the Major Companies in the Ceramic Brakes Market Include:







- Brembo SpA



- Federal-Mogul Corporation



- Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.



- SGL Group



- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.



- Fusion Brakes LLC



- Wilwood Engineering Inc.



- and Surface Transforms



- among the other players.









