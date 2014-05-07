New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Ceramic Coatings Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Ceramic Coatings Market by Technology (Thermal Spray, PVD, CVD, Others), by Type (Oxide, Carbide, Nitride - Coatings) and by Application (Transportation & Automotive, Energy, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019
Ceramic coatings are generally applied on metal or metallic alloy components or on ceramic components. These can be further classified into oxide coatings, carbide coatings, nitride coatings, and others. Ceramic coatings are generally used for wear, high temperature and corrosion resistant applications. All ceramic coatings deliver some level of performance in each of these three major areas.
The report analyzes the global ceramic coating market trends and forecasts till 2019. The market size estimations have been provided in terms of market value ($Million). The report also identifies prominent players and provides analysis for each player in terms of company overview, financials, products and services offered, recent developments, and company strategy.
The global ceramic coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.50% from 2014 to 2019 to reach a value of $9.41 billion. The nitride coating in the type segment is growing at a CAGR of 8.66% and is witnessing the fastest growth in the overall ceramic coatings market. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in ceramic coating of automotive components.
The fastest growth in terms of value in the ceramic coatings market is expected to come from ceramic coatings used in healthcare which will continue to expand in the coming years. In the recent past, expansions have dominated the strategies adopted by ceramic coatings players globally. The major market players have invested large amounts in the emerging countries for entering and enhancing their market position through capacity expansion and new plant establishments.
All these factors, along with the increasing demand for plasma-sprayed ceramic coating in semiconductor and LCD equipment will continue to drive the demand for ceramic coatings. However, the ceramic coating industry will have to overcome challenges, such as the availability and price volatility of raw materials and changing health regulations, in order to meet the increasing demand.
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