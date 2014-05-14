Ceramic Coatings Market Worth $9.41 Billion by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The report, “Ceramic Coatings Market by Technology (Thermal Spray, PVD, CVD, Others), by Type (Oxide, Carbide, Nitride - Coatings) and by Application (Transportation & Automotive, Energy, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019” defines and segments the global ceramic coatings market with an analysis and forecast for technology, types, and applications by volume as well value.



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Browse 117 market data tables 96 figures spread through 215 slides and in-depth TOC on “Ceramic Coatings Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019”

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“North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are the key markets for Ceramic Coatings”



North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific dominated the ceramic coatings market in 2013 and accounted for over 90% of the market. The developed regions dominate the ceramic coatings market. Country-wise, U.S. is the top most consumer of ceramic coating globally and is also its largest market for growing at a CAGR of 6.63% in terms of value till 2019. On the other hand, Rest of the world including Middle East, Africa, and South America is expected to witness the fastest growth rate by 2019. High performance ceramic coatings are widely preferred nowadays by many manufacturers and include, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, energy, defense, automotive, fiber-optic communications and environmental protection sectors.



“Nitride Coatings is the fastest growing segment by type and Thermal Spray dominates as the key technology in the ceramic coatings market”



While thermal spray take topmost positions in the ceramic coatings market with more than 64% share by value; the ceramic coatings market is expected to witness fastest growth coming from Nitride coatings used in numerous industrial applications which will continue to expand in the coming years. Oxide coatings dominate the ceramic coating market by type in terms of volume and value.



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