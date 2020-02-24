Ceramic Fiber Paper Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2019 – 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- Ceramic Fiber Paper Market: Introduction



Ceramic fiber paper is made using refractory materials. It primarily consists of alumina silicate fibers that are bound together in a non-woven matrix with the help of a binder. The paper does not get wet.

It also possesses excellent refractoriness.Thus, ceramic fiber paper is considered ideal for handling molten aluminum. The paper is also highly resistant to acid, and is used in high temperature settings, as it can resist temperatures up to 2300°F.



Different Types of Ceramic Fiber Paper



Ceramic fiber papers are a unique class of products that primarily consists of an alumino-silicate fiber in a non-woven matrix with latex binder system

Ceramic fiber paper can be divided into three grades with a variety of thicknesses, widths, and temperature ratings: (i) Standard grade: maximum service temperature of 2300°F, (ii) Premium grade: maximum service temperature of 2300°F, and (iii) Zirconia grade: maximum service temperature of 2600°F.



Applications of Ceramic Fiber Paper



Based on application, the global ceramic fiber paper market can be segmented into refractory & sealing, insulation, and others



Ceramic fiber paper has high position in the field of industrial high-temperature insulation due to its superior product characteristics. It is generally used as a material for heat insulation, heat preservation, sealing, electrical insulation, sound absorption, and filtration. It can be used not only as a sealing material for thermal insulation materials and high temperature appliances, such as the inner lining of the furnace wall, but also as an insulation and cold insulation material for cryogenic refrigeration equipment such as refrigerators.



Ceramic fiber paper can be widely employed in construction and glass industries, as it provides maximum heat resistance and insulation in a limited space

Ceramic fiber paper is used to solve various heat-related issues. It exhibits excellent chemical stability, and resists attack from most of the corrosive agents.

Asia Pacific Expected to Hold Major Share of Global Ceramic Fiber Paper Market



In terms of region, the global ceramic fiber paper market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global ceramic fiber paper market during the forecast period. China is the key producer and consumer of ceramic fiber paper in the region. Intensive R&D, easy availability of raw materials, rise in standard of living, and increase in consumer awareness about the paper have boosted the demand for ceramic fiber paper in Asia Pacific.



Low manufacturing cost, increase in disposable income of consumers, and rise in construction activities are driving the ceramic fiber paper market in Asia Pacific. India also held large share of the market in the region in 2018, owing to the presence of a promising construction industry in the country. Vietnam and Indonesia are also prominent countries of the market in Asia Pacific.



Increase in construction activities and rise in export of ceramic fiber paper to different countries are factors responsible for the high production of ceramic fiber paper in Europe



Key Players in Global Market



The global ceramic fiber paper market is fragmented, with market players focusing on incorporating advanced technologies to gain higher share. Various companies use online portals to sell their products. These players offer a complete portfolio of products and focus on different business strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



Key players operating in the global ceramic fiber paper market include:



Shree Ceramic Fibers Pvt. Ltd.

Mineral Seal Corporation

Great Lakes Textiles

Galaxy Enterprise

Cera Materials

Unifrax Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Celsius Heat Management België NV