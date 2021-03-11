New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The Global Ceramic Foam Market is expected to reach USD 331.8 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ceramic Foam are strong and can be used in high temperatures. Initially, it was used in the manufacturing of crockery items. But, advancement in technology over the years has developed the range of ceramic foam applications. Its heat resistance and tolerance of high temperature properties makes it a good insulator for thermal and acoustic insulation.



Ceramic foam has high strength, low density and strong thermal shock resistance. Ceramic foam has its application in many other sectors such as molten metal filtration, furnace fixturing and tooling, hot gas filters, heat sinks and heat exchangers, fuel vaporizers/injectors, thermal protection systems, energy storage devices, insulation, lightweight armor, noise reduction, lightweight mirrors, catalyst supports, and rocket engines. Additionally, growing use of this material for limiting the emission of soot from automobile diesel engine is pushing the growth of the market.



Top Players Covered in the Report Include:

Selee, Foresco, Drache, LANIK, Ultramet, Galaxy, ERG Aerospace, Ferro-Term, Pyrotek, FCRI Group and Baoding Ningxin.



Europe has the largest market share followed by North America. Infrastructure reform in Europe has led to the installation of insulation based on climatic condition and the grade and environmental impact of ceramic foam. The growing demand will push the market in Europe and emerging economies such as Singapore and India and ASEAN countries will also raise the demand in the APAC region.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Advancement in technologies and research and development in this sector is set to provide ample opportunities for the market to grow.

Increase in demand for metal casting across all industries is responsible for the rising use of ceramic foam in molten metal filtration application.

With advancement in automotive and consumer devices, foundry sector growth is propelled.

Automotive is the fastest growing end user. Need to increase the efficiency and functionality of automobile is boosting the growth of the market.

The necessity to increase the fuel efficiency of vehicles by reducing emission and need to protect the environment is driving the market.

The growth of urbanization creates a demand for automotive and expansion of infrastructure is also pushing the ceramic foam market upwards.

Insulation in houses and buildings is crucial to maintain the weather conditions and also to sound proof the houses is driving the market.

Lack of recyclable and reparable options and high capital intensive production technique is hindering the growth of the market.

Growing awareness on acoustic and thermal insulation in developing economies and rising demand for re-insulation in developed regions to save cost has fuelled the market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Ceramic Foam market on the basis of type, company type, end-user, application and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Silicon Carbide

Aluminum Oxide

Zirconium Oxide

Others



Company Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Hospitals

Building and Construction

Automotive

Chemical Synthesis and Pollution Control

Foundry



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Molten Metal Filtration

Furnace Lining

Catalyst Support

Thermal Acoustic Insulation

Automotive Exhaust Filters



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

South-east Asia

Latin America

Brazil

MEA



Thank you for reading our report.



