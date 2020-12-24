New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Ceramic Foams Market are very strong and can be easily used at a higher temperature. Back in time, it was used in the manufacturing of crockeries. However, the advancement in technology over the years has enlarged the range of ceramic foam applications. The heat resistance and high-temperature tolerance properties of ceramic foam make it an eminent insulator for thermal and acoustic purposes.



Market Drivers

The global ceramic foam market is forecast to reach USD 331.8 Million in 2026. Increasing application of ceramic foam in pollution control, infrastructure, and metal casting are the major factors influencing the market growth. The market has a positive growth rate with many opportunities in the developing regions as there is a rise in awareness of the benefits of ceramic foam.



The influential and dominant players of the Ceramic Foam global market are:- Selee, Foresco, Drache, LANIK, Ultramet, Galaxy, ERG Aerospace, Ferro-Term, Pyrotek, FCRI Group and Baoding Ningxin.



Global Porcelain Froth Market Scope and Market Size –

The study is segmented and sub-segmented into types, applications, regions, products, players, and growth that was observed. This helps a new entrant to be on par with the competitors in the market in terms of growth expectation and cost estimation of the production and sales. Moreover, consumer behavior and rising levels of disposable income will also influence the trends of the market.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Silicon Carbide

Aluminum Oxide

Zirconium Oxide

Others



Company Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Hospitals

Building and Construction

Automotive

Chemical Synthesis and Pollution Control

Foundry



Regional Outlook

Europe, followed by North America, has the highest market share. The reform of infrastructure in Europe has contributed to the implementation of climate-based insulation, and the efficiency and environmental effect of ceramic foam has increased its deployment in infrastructure reform. The APAC region market will also grow in emerging economies such as Singapore and India and in ASEAN countries.



