The global ceramic inks market is projected to rise at a steady pace in forthcoming years, according to a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Ceramic inks are a highly fragmented market with the presence of large numbers of local manufacturers. However, a small number of manufacturers based in Europe have managed to gain considerable share of the market. It is relatively easy to enter the ceramic inks market; hence, the numbers of players in the market are expected to keep increasing during the forecast period. Rise in number of players is estimated to directly affect the price of ceramic inks; the price is likely to decline during the forecast period.



Manufacturers are striving to develop new applications of ceramic inks. Research and development has led to the use of ceramic inks in automotive ceramics. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Major companies are involved in expanding their presence in emerging markets to enhance their global presence and strengthen their market position. Changes in trend towards the replacement of ceramic goods in paints, metal sheets and marbles are anticipated to further add to the worldwide market development for ceramic inks. Market respondents are anticipated to be confronted with difficulties resulting from elevated print set-up expenses and analog sample design.



Leading names in the global ceramic inks market are Zschimmer & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Ferro Corporation, Esmalglass – Itaca Grupo, Gruppo Colorobbia S.p.A., and Chemische Fabriken.



The global ceramic inks market was valued at around US$ 1.9 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 6.0% from 2018 to 2026, the duration of forecast.



Due to the region's increasing infrastructure sector, Asia Pacific has emerged as a significant ceramic ink regional market. The elevated demand for ceramic tints in India, China and Southeast Asia is anticipated during the forecast period. The large investments in major end-use sectors and increasing revenue levels in the region are anticipated to further increase in Asia-Pacific.



Ceramic tiles are the most common applications of ceramic inks. Ceramic tiles are required in almost every construction anywhere in the world. Hence, they account for major share of the market. Commercial construction is more common than residential construction. Thus, the segment of commercial decorative tile is expected to be dominant in the global ceramic inks market.



Emergence of New Printing Styles to Bolster Ceramic Inks Market



The market development will be fueled by high demand for decorated tiles and glass. Ceramic ink is used for the printing of ceramic tiles, food container and glass. More and more demand for the above-mentioned building printing types is anticipated to promote world market development. Increasing applications for ceramic tin are anticipated to further enhance market growth in vitrified tiles, porcelain tiles and car window glass. Technological advances are further projected to increase market growth in the building and infrastructure sector.



Digital Printing to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunity



After analog printing technology, digital printing technology has been created. Nevertheless, it has been able to substitute analog printing technology and become the main printing technology used for ceramic products like tableware and tiles. Digital printing technology research and advancement has gradually made it available to multiple uses, including ceramic tiles, tableware and glass printing. As apps grew, the proportion of digital printing technology risen. A broad array of colors, combinations, designs and textures can be printed on the products with digital technology. This is one of the key lucrative avenues in the global ceramic inks market in forthcoming years.



Alternative Product Availability to Challenge Growth



In many other sectors, ceramics such as medicine, electronics and water treatment, are used; in some applications, however, ceramic inks are not used. The ceramic inks industry is hampered by this. Other uses of ceramic inks are being developed by companies. But this is a method that is continuous.



The global ceramic inks market is segmented as:



Type



Functional Inks

Decorative Inks



Technology



Digital Printing Technology

Analog Printing Technology



Application



Ceramic Tiles

Residential Decorative Tiles

Commercial Decorative Tiles

Glass Printing

Tableware

Others