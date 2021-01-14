New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- Ceramic magnets are available in simple shapes like ring, block, and rod, among other shapes and have a high intrinsic coercive force. Ceramic magnet provides substantial coercivity in applications such as generators, alternators, electric motors, hard disks, and servomotors. They are responsible for revolution in areas of power generation and energy storage. This kind of magnets help to rise the efficiency of servomotors, generator motors, drive motors, and thereby result in power savings. Growth of end-use industries is estimated to stimulate market demand. Market Size – USD 7.49 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for efficiency



Key participants include - Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Neo Magnequench, Alliance LLC, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Samwha Electronics, DMEGC, TDK Corporation, Ferroxcube, JPMF Guangdong Co. Ltd., and Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group among others.



Market Drivers



The ceramic magnets market is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 6.8% in terms of value, from 2019 to reach USD 12.73 Billion in 2026. Ceramic magnets are an economic substitute for metallic magnets. These magnets because of their demagnetization resistance property, corrosion and low-cost of production are utilised in many applications. By weight, ceramic magnets account for 75% of the world's demand for permanent magnets.



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Soft Ferrite Magnet

Hard Ferrite Magnet



Grade Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Isotropic Grade

Anisotropic Grade



Shape Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Block

Disc

Ring

Arc

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Energy

Aerospace

Medical

Others



Regional Outlook



Asia Pacific region is one of the major revenues generating regions in the market. China manufactures over 80% of the ceramic magnetic materials and also consumes the largest share of the global demand. The North American and European market is expected to grow due to the increase in demand from the automobile industry. The Latin American market is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 8.3% during the forecast period.



The report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



