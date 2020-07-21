Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Demand Analysis - 2020

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market Study Report.This report forms a part of the Composites Strategy studies recently published by Prismane Consulting.



The global Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) demand has grown at an aggregate rate of 8.9% per annum between 2014 and 2018. North America is the biggest market at a global level in 2018 accounting for almost 54.1% of the global demand. This growth can be attributed to the increase in global demand for both Aerospace and military aircraft. Composites are used in these aircraft in their exterior, interior and critical engine parts. Like other industries including automotive and electronics, the region has not witnessed any significant shift be of composite manufacturers and aerospace industry base to Asia-Pacific.



is the largest consumer of Ceramic Matrix Composites in the worlds and the country is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The already pre-booked orders by countries including China for Boeing, Airbus, GE and other players to meet the global demand will push the demand growth upwards in the region. At the same time there are several new players in the fiber production plants and the players are expected to increase their production to keep in pace the growing demand for CMCs from the aircraft and aircraft part manufactures.



The use of C/C, SiC/SiC and Ox/Ox CMCs are used for various parts of aircraft as it is lightweight and strong, will drive the growth of ceramic matrix composites. In terms of CMC types consumed, silicon carbide CMCs are expected to witness high growth and will continue to be the second biggest type both in terms of volume and value.



The Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market Study Report 2020 describes the global CMC market, with focus on the country, applications and other end-use scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Demand Balance& Market Analysis

- Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



