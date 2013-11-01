Ceramic or Vitrified Tiles Are Ideal Choices to Upgrade a Home's Interior

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Ceramic tiles create beautiful spaces in a home’s interior on a limited budget.



“Even those with restricted budgets can afford ceramic tiles,” suggested Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile and Marble in Tampa Bay, Florida. The best choices to upgrade a dreary interior are ceramic or vitrified tiles. “While many think there isn’t much difference between vitrified and ceramic tiles, there are some major ones,” he added.



Both types of tile are man-made, but ceramics begin as clay, which is glazed. Vitrified tiles are a fusion of clay and silica, heated to intense high temperatures, which ultimately results in a tile that is non-porous and looks and acts like glass. There is no glaze put on vitrified tiles.



“Which are less expensive? Ceramics are, but like everything in this industry, tiles have various boom and bust cycles in which pricing wildly varies,” pointed out Dupre. “Even though both types of tiles come in a rainbow of colors, a huge selection of sizes and patterns, those with a tight budget will typically opt for ceramic tiles.”



The one main sticking point that goes against ceramic tiles is that they do have a tendency to break and scratch, meaning they are not quite as durable as vitrified tiles. They also do a credible job of resisting scratches and acid-like cleansers and other chemicals, and not show damage.



For those looking for a polished look, either tile would fit the bill. Ceramics are decorated with the clay layer and vitrified tiles come hand-polished. On comparison though, the ceramic tiles do not hold up well over the years, chipping, cracking and even losing their glossy look by fading or yellowing. “Most often, it’s the grouting that turns an ugly yellow and it’s a fairly large job to re-grout a floor or wall,” commented Dupre.



Overall, for budget conscious individuals, ceramic would be the home renovation choice - a choice that would provide them with the most versatility, appeal and a professional finished look. “Whether or not they want to install it themselves, or not,” said Dupre, “it is easy enough, and not that expensive to hire the job out to a professional, to get the look you really want and the installation done right the first time.”



Learn more at http://www.champtile.com/