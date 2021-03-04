New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market is expected to reach USD 48.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ceramic is the most common material used in the production of various types of sanitary ware products, owing to the offering of durable service despite extreme usage. This material is highly stain resistant, and do not easily get discolored and rusted, and hence are appropriate for use in bathrooms that receive water, which can lead to stains in toilet sinks and washbasins, as well as are preferred in making fashionable sanitary wares. Further, ceramics are very cost-effective as compared to metals or stones, as well as are easy to maintain.



The growing expenses on the remodeling of restrooms for improved ergonomics is a considerable factor in boosting the market growth. The mean expenditure on sanitary ware products in the emerging nations is witnessing rapid growth attributed to swift urbanization and switching lifestyle of individuals leading to advancements in interior decor. Moreover, ceramic sanitary ware products cost less than 50.0% of the total expenditure on bathrooms.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Ceramic Sanitary Ware market and profiled in the report are:



RAK Ceramics, Johnson Tiles, Geberit Group, Hansgrohe, Duravit AG, Kohler, Somany Ceramics Limited, Toto Inc., Villeroy & Boch, and HSIL, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Wash Basins

Toilet Sinks/Water Closets

Urinals

Cisterns

Others



Casting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Slip Casting

Pressure Casting

Tape Casting

Isostatic Casting



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Commercial

Residential



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Ceramic Sanitary Ware Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Ceramic Sanitary Ware Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Ceramic Sanitary Ware market and its competitive landscape.



