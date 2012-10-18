Ceramic Tiles from Champion Tile Do Yeoman's Duty in Bathroom

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- “The bathroom is the one spot where you need to use some kind of protection against the moisture, water stains and grime that accumulates over time. Add in the acids in hair color, soaps and shampoos, and you really need a tough and durable barrier. The ideal solution is using ceramic tiles,” suggested Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile, a Clearwater Flooring, Tampa Flooring, and tile installation company.



Since ceramic tiles are made of clay, baked to a hard finish at high temperatures, they are extremely durable, and have a lot of strength. “Their glazed finish, if that is what is chosen, remains relatively pristine for many years and they are noted to be stain and water resistant, even if you have hard water. Bonus, you know those hard water stains you get? They are super easy to clean off ceramic tiles,” Dupre added.



While there are other kinds of stones that may be used in such a wet environment, ceramic tiles come out ahead of many of equally beautiful choices, for a number of reasons. For instance, ceramic tiles are anti-slip. Just use smaller tiles and more grout lines for super traction. Ceramics are available in just about any size and shape imaginable, from slabs to tiles.



Homeowners will be pleased to note that since the manufacturers constantly change ceramic tile patterns, that they will have an endless choice of appealing colors and designs. Remember to plan to buy extra tiles for a bathroom renovation, as they may not be in stock if more are needed at a later date. “In terms of remodeling, working with ceramic tiles is easy and adds versatility to the job. They are easy to cut to shape to use in corners and work around taps and sinks too,” said Dupre.



The only limitation on the imagination when it comes to using ceramic tiles is what colors, designs and patterns work best together to create a look that is pleasing to the eye. Consider using different colors, vary patterns or create pictures with tiles. Have the end product firmly fixed in the mind’s eye before starting, or results might be a surprise – either good or bad.



“Not sure how to install ceramic tiles, and want a pattern? Call a professional. It saves time and money in the long run, particularly if this is your first attempt at laying tiles,” Dupre suggested.



