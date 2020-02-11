Ceramic Tiles Market Flow Expected to Reach USD 167.55 Billion by 2026- Corona Vitrified; Cersanit; Johnson Tiles; Kajaria Ceramics Limited;Others

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Ceramic Tiles Market: Inclusive Insight



Global ceramic tiles market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 167.55 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of urbanization worldwide as well as increasing levels of renovations of the existing households.



The Ceramic Tiles Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Ceramic Tiles market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.



The well-established Key players in the market are: Corona Vitrified; Cersanit; Johnson Tiles; Kajaria Ceramics Limited; Koninklijke Mosa bv; RAK CERAMICS; MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.; Grupo Lamosa; Cerâmica Carmelo Fior; CERAMICHE ATLAS CONCORDE S.P.A.; Florim Ceramiche S.P.A.; GranitiFiandre S.p.A.; Grupo Fragnani; PAMESA CERÁMICA S.L.; Saudi Ceramics; PORCELANOSA Grupo A.I.E.; Crossville Inc.; LIXIL Group Corporation; Dongpeng; Nitco Tiles; China Ceramics Co., Ltd.; Lasselsberger; Daltile and Newpearl among others.







Global Ceramic Tiles Market By Raw Material (Feldspar, Kaolin, Bentonite, Silica Sand), Product Type (Wall, Floor, Vitrified, Industrial), Formulation (Dry Pressed, Extruded, Casting), Tile Features (Glazed, Porcelain, Scratch Free, Others), Application (Wall, Floor, Others), End-Use (Residential, Commercial), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026



Market Driver:



Increasing levels of construction activities taking place globally is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Growing usage of flooring and tiles from the Asia-Pacific region due to their increasing disposable income and better spending power; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing benefits of the ceramic tiles as it is significantly low-cost and light-weight than its substitutes; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market



Market Restraint:



Increasing presence of strict regulations regarding the mining of minerals as well as for the environment which are used in the formulation of ceramics; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Increased usage & demand of substitute products is expected to restrain the market growth



This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.



Key Developments in the Market:



In November 2018, MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. announced that they had acquired Eliane. This acquisition is the first strategic step in the expansion of their business operations in the South America region. This acquisition will include the production sites situated in six locations throughout Brazil with around 36 million sq.m annual productions of these facilities.



In September 2018, RAK CERAMICS announced that they had acquired all of the remaining shares of the joint venture available in the Saudi Arabia, owning the KSA operations fully. This acquisition will help in greater operability of RAK CERAMICS in the region of Saudi Arabia, as a unified global brand as they will look to integrate the operations of the joint venture into their own.



Increasing Disposable Income



Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.



However, high cost of Ceramic Tiles products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.



