Ceramic Tiles Market Projections 2025 : Atlas Concorde, Florida Tile, Crossville, Inc., Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Siam Cement Group

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Asia Pacific will be expanding with substantial gains in global ceramic tiles market over the forecast duration. Rising construction activities in China, South Korea, India and Japan are likely to fuel ceramic tiles market growth during the forecast timeframe. Drifting consumer preference from metal slabs, marble floors, paints and other home decorations to ceramic tiles will be driving regional ceramic tiles demand over the next few years.



According to the latest research, the global ceramic tiles market size is anticipated to touch the $185 billion mark by 2025.



Advancing manufacturing technology and experiments of digital prints into ceramic tiles will be largely driving product demand in the coming years. Introduction of digitalization into ceramic tiles production has led to convenience in producing a variety of colors and several combinations for providing aesthetics to floors and walls. Digital manufacturing includes rendering which can vary random designs from tile to tile.



Ceramic tiles processing emanates harmful gases along with massive amount of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. This has become a rising concern for environment protection organizations and nations. In terms of carbon dioxide emission, Asia Pacific is likely to reach close to 17,000 tons by 2024 due to the lenient policies in many of its developing nations. Thus, many countries, especially, the U.S. and few European nations have put strict regulations for extraction and processing of kaolin and feldspar (key raw materials of ceramic tiles) for product manufacturing. These regulations will hamper ceramic tiles market growth over the forecast duration.



Wall tiles segment will witness a prominent CAGR in global ceramic tiles market from 2018 to 2025. Availability in several colors and abrasion & sunlight resistant makes the product highly desirable in residential constructions. Colour retention in ceramic tiles makes them ideal for walls. Ceramic wall tiles are generally used in kitchens, as these are convenient to clean and enhances the overall look of the kitchen. Rising consumer preference for wall tiles regarding home decoration shall boost ceramic tiles demand over the forecast timespan.



Other segment of ceramic tiles market includes countertop tiles, roofing tiles and ceiling tiles. Ceramic tiles usage in shower ceiling is a rising trend, which shall become a full-fledged trend during the forecast timeframe. Product application for roofing aids in prevention of rainwater from entering into house.



The commercial segment in ceramic tiles business includes hospitals, offices, sports complexes and hotels. It is used particularly to enhance the floor and wall aesthetics in these types of constructions. Growing product application in commercial structures, for example, malls is likely to propel global ceramic tiles market in the coming years.



Many major companies are operating in ceramic tiles business across the globe such as Mohawk Industries, Porcelanosa Grupo, Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics, Ceramiche Atlas Concorde and Grupo Lamosa. The industry has presence of medium sized manufacturing companies which have a wide and loyal customer base. Global companies have a widespread supply chain and mostly market ceramic tiles to commercial applications. Most of the companies functional in this business focus on production facility expansion and improvement to meet quality standards and market tiles demand. For example, Grupo Lamosa in March 2016, announced plans to increase its production capacity by 15% by expanding the existing 22 plants and building a new one in San Jose Iturbide, Guanajuato.



