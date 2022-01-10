Ceramic Tiles Market Worth $285.1 Billion by 2025: Asia Pacific Is Projected to Hold the Largest Share

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2022 -- The report "Ceramic Tiles Market by Type (Porcelain, Glazed, Unglazed), Application (Floor, Internal Wall, External Wall, Others), End-Use Sector (Residential & Non-residential), & Region - Global Forecast to 2025", is projected to grow from USD 207.7 billion in 2020 to USD 285.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Growth in investments in the construction industry, coupled with a rise in the number of renovation & remodeling activities, further boost the growth of the market for ceramic tiles. The rise in demand from emerging economies and the growth of the organized retail sector create growth opportunities for the market.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=228236779



The Porcelain segment is projected to dominate the global ceramic tiles market through 2025

The porcelain segment acquired the largest share in the ceramic tiles market in 2019, in terms of value, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for porcelain tiles in recent years has been increasing due to their superior properties, such as low water absorption, slip resistance, and anti-bacterial properties. These properties make porcelain tiles highly popular for kitchens, bathrooms, and hospitals.



The flooring segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the ceramic tiles market during the forecast period

The flooring segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the ceramic tiles market from 2020 to 2025. Ceramic tiles are an ideal and enduring option as a flooring material because of their strength, water-resistance, low maintenance, reliability, and high durability. They find application in healthcare centers, government offices, and sports institutes, where the expected footfall is high, as well as in residential buildings. Being water-resistant and easy to clean, they are the best solution for the kitchen and bathroom floors.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=228236779



The Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share in the ceramic tiles market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is the most attractive market for ceramic tiles due to the rapid socio-economic development in the region. The increasing number of new housing units and huge investments in the infrastructural sector are fueling the demand for ceramic tile materials in this region. The growth of the ceramic tiles market in the APAC region is also driven by increasing demand for ceramic tiles in countries, such as China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam, due to the significant growth in the construction opportunities in these countries.



Key players operating in the ceramic tiles market include Mohawk Industries (US), Siam Cement Group (Thailand), Grupo Lamosa (Mexico), RAK Ceramics (UAE), Kajaria Ceramics (India), Grupo Cedasa (Brazil), Ceramica Carmelo Fior (Brazil), Pamesa Ceramica (Spain), Grupo Fragnani (Brazil), and STN Ceramica (Spain). These players have adopted various growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market share.



Get 10% Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=228236779



COVID-19 impact on global ceramic tiles market



COVID-19 has had a severe impact on every country's GDP. The nationwide lockdowns and the shutdown of non-essential industries have caused a downfall in the global economy. The falling demand from customers worldwide has led the world into a global recession and total recovery is not expected in the near future. Many construction projects and activities, including government infrastructure projects, which were initially running, came to a complete halt due to the imposition of lockdowns. The construction industry, like many others, is labor-intensive. Mass unemployment in the construction industry led to widespread panic, leading laborers to return to their homelands to sit out the pandemic. Even after the easing of lockdowns restrictions in several countries, construction companies will work with reduced finances, labor, and working hours, which is further going to delay project deliveries. It is estimated that initially, government projects will resume operations; however, with the constraint of budgeted revenue, it will be difficult for even government to finance the big projects for the rest of the year. The impact of the slowdown of the construction industry was felt by the ceramic tiles industry as well. Apart from the shutdown of production facilities, the cancellation of several projects in the commercial and industrial construction sector will lead to the reduced demand for ceramic tiles in 2020.



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com