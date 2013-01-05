Ceramic Tiles May Be Painted for a Fresh New Look

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2013 -- Adventurous homeowners know to liven up their living space, they may paint ceramic tiles.



“Home renovation time can be exciting and it can also be a pain in the pocketbook. However, to save money in the budget, there are many renos you may tackle yourself, and one of those is painting ceramic tiles to change a room’s ambience. It’s easy and less expensive than redoing the whole wall,” remarked Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile, a Clearwater Flooring, Tampa Flooring, and tile installation company.



Painting tile is easy, provided a few simple rules are followed. “Start with the basics, even if you have done this before,” suggested Dupre. “I mean the basic preparations to make your project a success. Thoroughly clean the tile first and get off the years of built up stains, grime and gunk. Do not use harsh soap. Use a soft brush and mild soap. This will help you clean tiles and remove old grouting.”



Amazingly, there are a fair number of people who dive right in and paint the minute they have finished cleaning. This is not a good idea. Let the tiles dry completely before painting. Next, repair damaged tiles with the right adhesive and take extra time to caulk any cracks. Again, the patched up spots need to be totally dry first before applying paint.



“Choose paint and a painting method that works the best in your particular situation,” Dupre advised. “For instance, you could spray paint, but don’t get a lead-based paint. Or you could use the use the usual paint pan and the right roller. And above all else, choose on odorless paint.” While buying odorless paint may be a bit more expensive, it is well worth the extra money. No one needs to inhale toxic paint fumes for the sake of saving money.



With brush or roller or sprayer in hand, go at the job in a neat and orderly manner. “Choose an oil based paint and a semi or high gloss paint in you want a truly interesting and unique finished project. If you are in doubt about what type of paint to use, ask at the store before buying something you can’t use or won’t work for what you have in mind,” added Dupre.



