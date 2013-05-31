Ceramic Tiles One of 17,000 Types of Flooring at Melbourne's Great Southeast Flooring America

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Great Southeast Carpet Gallery has had a name makeover. Now known as Great Southeast Flooring America, their new name represents their store as the place to purchase flooring in Melbourne FL.



Back in 1979, when they started the business, the flooring store’s name was Great Southeast Carpet Gallery. At the time, about 80 percent of what they sold was carpet. Hardwood, laminate, ceramic tile and vinyl tile were available, but were not the focus of the store. “As time went by and customer tastes changed, having simply ‘carpet’ in our name did not nearly reflect the breadth of floors that we offered. It was always amazing that with all our advertising about hard surface (hardwood, laminate, ceramic tile and vinyl tile), people would still come in the door and say ‘I didn’t know you carried that,’” said Great Southeast Flooring America’s owners.



Now it is obvious that they are the spot to find the latest in hardwood flooring Melbourne and vinyl flooring Melbourne along with carpet. Their hardwood flooring comes with some exceptional warranties, such as a Lifetime Installation Warranty, premium water-proof adhesives, a moisture test and wood acclimation.



Joining Flooring America and changing their name more closely represents the 17,000 different types of floors they carry. As part of the Flooring America’s 550 store national buying group they have access to affordable prices on quality laminate flooring Melbourne customers will love as well as ceramic tiles Melbourne Florida customers find perfect for their homes. The store houses thousands of square feet of tile samples and already installed ideas. They also carry all major brands of laminate flooring and feature many installed laminates on their show room floor so customers can see how the flooring will actually appear in their home.



Great Southeast Flooring America follows up its carpet purchases by going the extra mile with deals like, free carpet installation, interest free financing options and floor cleaning services. Their website posts current sales and deals as well as a glance at their showroom.



About Great Southeast Flooring America

Great Southeast Flooring America, previously known as Great Southeast Carpet Gallery has been selling flooring in Melbourne, Florida since 1979. Located at 2780 North US One (Harbor City Blvd) Melbourne, FL their showroom showcases over 17,000 types of flooring in ceramic tiles, vinyl tiles, carpet, hardwood floors and laminate flooring. For more information visit http://seflooringamerica.com