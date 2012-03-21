Ceramic Tiles Top the List of Versatile, Attractive Home Upgrades Says Clearwater Flooring Contractor

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2012 -- Ceramic tiles provide a stylish and yet modern ambiance to any home. Thankfully, they are also easy to maintain.



“There is a good reason why ceramic tiles are so popular,” indicates Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile, a Clearwater Flooring, Tampa Flooring, and tile installation company. “They are stylish, easy to take care of and reasonably priced. Not only that, they also feature a huge variety of designs, colors, styles and sizes. For homeowners that want variety in their homes, ceramic tiles fit the bill.”



The hottest trend is to use large tiles to make a statement, and by large, the best choice is usually 12” by 12” or 16” by 16”. These look amazing in any room and can be mixed and matched with other, smaller tiles to really accentuate a room’s texture and presence. Tiles like this are highly versatile and aesthetically pleasing, no matter where they are used in the home. “And keeping them clean is a snap,” added Dupre. “This is a huge bonus in today’s hectic world.”



Keeping ceramic tiles clean is literally as easy as finding something that works for the homeowner, whether it be a mop or a Swiffer Jet, and maintaining a cleaning schedule. There are no special cleaners, no intricately formulated, high-end solutions for the tiles and no particular way to clean them. “People just need to whip out a rag or mop, use warm water, a touch of white vinegar or any generic cleanser, and they are done. Speaking of cleaning, homeowners love ceramic tile because the blended colors do not show stains or other crud,” Dupre outlined.



Homeowners who want to upgrade their floors, walls or other spaces, should try to get high quality ceramic tiles. That will ensure they do not break and will outlast everyone that lives in the house. Ceramic tile flooring is made to be waterproof, durable and functional. There are no bubbles under it, not like with laminate or hardwood flooring. And, ceramic tiles can go literally anywhere in a home, from the bathroom to the laundry room and from the kitchen to the master bedroom.



It is hard not to like ceramic tiles, particularly when they are not only attractive, withstand just about anything thrown at them, but are affordable as well. With the clear choice being beauty and affordability, ceramic tiles may well be worth it. They are a super investment for any property, and for those that like updating their house, they can install the tiles on their own.



To learn more, visit http://www.champtile.com.