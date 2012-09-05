Cerca Casa Begins a National Charity Campaign for Victims of the Emilia Romagna Earthquake

Emilia Romagna , Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- The Italian Federation of Professional Real Estate Agents (FIAIP) recently began a National Charity Campaign to aid the victims of the Emilia Romagna earthquake. Cercacasa.it is the recently-launched official website for the FIAIP association.



Members of the FIAIP want to contribute targeted aid according to the needs of the area. They hope that this financial help will allow citizens of Emilia Romagna to immediately start the reconstruction of the areas that were hit by the earthquake.



The 6.0 magnitude quake, which struck the area in the early hours of May 20, 2012, killed at least six people, injured dozens, and left over three thousand people living in tents or other temporary accommodations. The earthquake also destroyed clock towers and churches that were centuries old.



The Emilia Romagna region is well-known as being home to some of Italy’s most amazing food and richest culture. A professor of seismology at the University of Trieste was quoted as saying that aftershocks and additional quakes were likely to continue in the area for years to come.



For more than 30 years, FIAIP has been among the largest and most dynamic European federations for real estate. The federation is also accredited to the European Parliament. OmniaGroup.it is currently helping FIAIP to publicize its various services.



Over 12,000 real estate associates and 18,000 agencies are members of the FIAIP. Cercacasa.it was created to serve as a portal for Italian real estate professionals, helping them and their clients with both sales and purchases of new homes.



The website includes a plethora of listing and pricing information that will help real estate agents throughout Italy find the ideal residential or holiday home, business or piece of land for their clients.



The site also features educational articles that cover a variety of current topics that are important to the real estate community.



For example, a recent post discusses how people can recognize a professional real estate agent.



“The real estate agent will have to prove his enrollment by showing an identification card issued by a Chamber of Commerce, which the consumer can also refer to in order to receive information on the activities and rules governing the matter or present notes of protest if you want to highlight behavior deemed incorrect or if you have any doubts or problems,” the article on the cercacasa.it website noted, adding that the law also requires that real estate brokers sign an insurance liability against occupational hazards and to protect the customers.



