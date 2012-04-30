Cereal Food and Baking Mix Manufacturing in Australia - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Cereal Food and Baking Mix Manufacturing in Australia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- Hungry for choice: The industry scrambles to meet demand for healthy, convenient options
The Cereal Food and Baking Mix Manufacturing industry consists of establishments that manufacture prepared cereal breakfast foods, pasta, milled rice, rice flour, meal or offal, hulled or shelled oats, oatmeal for human consumption, self-raising flour, prepared baking mixes, jelly crystals or custard powder.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Nestle Australia Ltd, Australian Health & Nutrition Association Limited, General Mills Holding (Australia) Pty Ltd, Kellogg Australia Holdings Pty Ltd
