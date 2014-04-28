Fast Market Research recommends "Cereal Ingredients Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Cereal Ingredients Market by Type (Wheat, Rice, Oat, Corn, Barley), Application (Hot Breakfast Cereal, Cold Breakfast Cereal) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019
Breakfast cereals are generally made of whole grains such as oats, wheat, rice, barley, rye, and other grains. Whole grains consist of the intact, ground, cracked, or flaked caryopsis, whose principal anatomical components such as the starchy endosperm, germ, and bran. These are present in the same relative proportions as they exist in the intact caryopsis. Thus, whole grains are good sources of fiber and important nutrients, such as selenium, potassium, and magnesium. They are also low in saturated fats. They also contain beneficial polyunsaturated fatty acids.
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The breakfast cereal ingredient market is projected to reach $755.4 million by 2019. The manufacturers are well aware of the emerging breakfast cereal ingredients market. As the market is projected to demonstrate continued growth in both, developed and developing regions, the report analyzes the market in the prominent regions of the world. There are different growth strategies adopted by various market players, which are analyzed in the report.
FIGURE 1
CEREAL INGREDIENTS MARKET SHARE (VALUE), BY GEOGRAPHY, 2013 VS. 2019
p - Projected
Source: Expert Interviews, Government Authorities, Related Research Publication, Company Press Release, Company Annual Report, Company Website, Company Publication, and MarketsandMarkets Analysis
North America is the largest market for breakfast cereal ingredients, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2013 to 2019. Asia-Pacific represents the fastest growing market followed by Europe and North America.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the breakfast cereal ingredient market. Breakfast cereal ingredients such as wheat, rice, oat, corn, and barley have been identified in the report. This research report categorizes the global market for breakfast cereal ingredients based on types, applications, and geography. The breakfast cereal ingredient market based on types is further classified into flakes, puffs, grits, and chunks.
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