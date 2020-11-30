New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2020 -- Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market to Reach USD 2.2 Billion By 2027



According to a new report by Reports and Data, the Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market size is expected to reach USD 2.2 billion from USD 1.51 billion in 2019, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% through 2027. The market growth is driven by a growing aging population, rising prevalence of hydrocephalus, and associated demand for shunting procedures. High investments in R&D in the field of cerebrospinal fluid management is also providing impetus to industry growth.



According to the Hydrocephalus Association, more than 700,000 older Americans suffer from normal pressure hydrocephalus. Estimates suggest that 1-2 out of every 1,000 babies are born with hydrocephalus. Expanding patient pool suffering from the disorder is poised to boost the cerebrospinal fluid drainage device market.



Increasing awareness regarding the diagnosis and treatment of cerebrospinal fluid disorders along with ongoing research projects related to brain fluids & brain barriers will foster Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management market size over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Based on type, the shunts segment is anticipated to reach USD 1065.1 Million at a growth rate of 7.2% through 2027 due to the increasing number of revision shunt surgeries.



In terms of end-use, the hospital segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4%, contributing to a revenue share of USD 781.5 Million over the analysis period. The growth is attributable to a massive number of in-hospital cases related to cerebrospinal fluid management, especially in the elderly population.



The Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Diagnostic Centers segments are poised to witness the highest growth rate of 6.1% over the projected timeframe due to the low costs of surgery in these facilities.



Based on patient type, the pediatric segment is forecast to contribute USD 663.6 Million to the cerebrospinal fluid management market share and exhibit a growth rate of 5.8% through 2027. The robust growth can be attributed to the high prevalence of congenital hydrocephalus in the pediatric population globally.



In the regional landscape, North America contributed to a revenue share of USD 590.25 Million in 2019 and is estimated to witness a notable growth rate of 4.6% through 2027.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to generate revenue close to USD 634.7 Million and exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. The presence of a huge patient base in developing economies like India, China, Russia, Brazil, and South Africa and rising healthcare spending will provide growth opportunities for the CSF management market players.



Prominent players in the Global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management market market are Sophysa (France), Dispomedica (Germany), Spiegelberg GmbH (Germany), Integra LifeSciences (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), B. Braun (Germany), Argi Grup (Turkey), Sophysa (France), DePuy Synthes (US), and Moller Medical (Germany), among others.



Segments Covered in the report:



This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional, and country-level to provide an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments over 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Cerebrospinal Leak Management and Treatment market on the basis of types, end-use, patient type, and regional analysis.



Types (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Shunts

Ventriculoperitoneal Shunts

Ventriculoatrial Shunts

Lumboperitoneal Shunts

Ventriculopleural Shunts

Fixed Valve Shunts

Adjustable Valve Shunts

External Drainage Systems

External Ventricular Drainage Systems

Lumbar Drainage Systems



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



Patient Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric



Region (Thousand, Units and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa



