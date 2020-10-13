New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- The Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market was valued at USD 1.45 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.11 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The increase in investment in research and development in the field of cerebrospinal fluid management and increasing geriatric population worldwide are key factors driving the growth of the market for managing cerebrospinal fluids. The growth of the CSF management market is driven by factors such as the high hydrocephalus prevalence and subsequent increase in the number of shunting procedures and increased geriatric population.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Dispomedica (Germany), Sophysa (France), Spiegelberg GmbH (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Integra LifeSciences (US), B. Braun (Germany), DePuy Synthes (US), Argi Grup (Turkey), Moller Medical (Germany), Sophysa (France and others.



The Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management industry is segmented into:



Types (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Shunts



Ventriculoperitoneal Shunts



Ventriculoatrial Shunts



Lumboperitoneal Shunts



Ventriculopleural Shunts



Fixed Valve Shunts



Adjustable Valve Shunts



External Drainage Systems



External Ventricular Drainage Systems



Lumbar Drainage Systems



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Hospitals



Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others



Patient Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Pediatric



Adult



Geriatric



Regional Outlook of Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management industry

Analysis of the Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



