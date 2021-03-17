Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising prevalence of hydrocephalus among the worldwide population is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Since 2000, over 370,000 American service embers have suffered a TBI (traumatic brain injury), one of the factors of hydrocephalus. It is anticipated that 14.0% of those who have had an extreme brain injury cause hydrocephalus. Besides, the rising incidence of tumors, infectious diseases, and brain hemorrhages among the pediatric population is expected to further drive the market growth.



In addition, the study on the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.



The report on global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders' product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.



Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, Arkis Biosciences Inc. acquired by Integra LifeSciences Corporation. This deal will enhance Integra's position as the global leader in innovative catheter technology and expand its offering for neurocritical care.

The shunts and valve segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 4.6%, due to this method helps medical practitioners to easily collect cerebrospinal fluid samples.

The pediatric segment held the largest market with a share of 51.5% in 2019 due to the increasing prevalence of newborn populations' neurological disorders. On the other side, due to the increasing aging population affected by hydrocephalus, the geriatric segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth over the forecast period.

Over the forecast timeline, the hospital sector is expected to dominate the market, since cerebrospinal fluid devices are being used in brain surgery and traumatic brain injury treatment.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market throughout the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of hydrocephalus among the elderly and the pediatric population. Europe region is expected to grow significantly owing to the presence of major market players and the growing biopharmaceutical industry.

Key participants include Möller Medical GmbH, Elekta AB, Medtronic Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sophysa SA, BeckerSmith Medical, Inc, Dispomedica GmbH, DePuy Synthes Companies, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation among others.



The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyze raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Critical Care Product

Shunts & Valves

Others



Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Geriatric

Adult

Pediatric



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research methodologies used for evaluating the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market are inventive and also provides enough evidence on the demand and supply status, production capability, import and export, supply chain management and investment feasibility.



