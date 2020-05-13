Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Cerecor Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Cerecor Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Rockville, MD based Cerecor Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Cerecor Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $18.32 million in 2018 to $6.75 million in 2019 and that its Net Loss decreased from $40.05 million in 2018 to $16.07 million in 2019.



Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) declined from $6.19 per share in December 2019 to as low as $1.52 per share on March 16, 2020.



On May 12, 2020, NASDAQ: CERC shares closed at $2.16 per share.



