Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- Cerence Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Cerence Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Burlington, MA based Cerence Inc. provides AI powered virtual assistants for the mobility/transportation market worldwide. Cerence Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $329.64 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2020, to $387.18 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2021, and that its Net Loss of $20.63 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2019, turned into a Net Income of $45.89 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2021.



On December 15, 2021, Cerence announced that Chief Executive Sanjay Dhawan had resigned. As per the Boston Business Journal, a spokesperson for Cerence declined to comment on the reasons behind Dhawan's resignation.



