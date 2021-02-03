New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- Cerium oxide nanoparticles are the rare oxide metals found in the earth, which are used in several applications such as, in personal care products, in energy storage products; they also act as a polishing agent for the glass mirrors, it also has versatile properties and electronic configuration. The use of cerium oxide nanoparticles is less in luminescent devices and in biomedical, which gives weak luminescence. The Cerium oxide nanoparticles market is estimated to reach USD 1,135 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 19.8% from USD 257 Million in the year 2018.



Companies Considered And Profiled In This Market Study:



Cerion (US), Plasmachem (Germany), American Elements (US), Inframat Advanced Materials (US), NYACOL Nano Technologies (US), Nanophase Technologies (US), Meliorum Technologies, SkySpring Nanomaterials, American Elements, Strem Chemicals.



Market Drivers:



The market is propelled due to growing demand in biochemical, biomedical, cosmetics, energy sources, and polishing. A wide range of physicochemical properties of the cerium oxide, growing investment in the research and development activities, and also deep penetration of the cerium oxide nanoparticles in several industrial applications are propelling the market of Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles. The market is restrained due to toxicity caused by it, negative impact on the environment, strict government rules imposed on the production, the high manufacturing cost of the product, and excess usages of the product.



For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Cerium oxide nanoparticles market based on the form type, application type, end-use, and region:



Form Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Dispersion

Powder



Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Catalyst

Biomedical

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP)

Polishing

Others



End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Cosmetic

Chemical

Medical

Others



Regional Analysis



On the basis of regional terminology, the market is distributed into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in terms of revenue share and is expected to observe considerable growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate due to growing demand from the automotive sectors.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Increased use of nanoparticles in various applications

3.2. Synthesis of environmentally friendly nanoceria

3.3. Negative impact of cerium oxide nanoparticles on environment

3.4. Stringent government regulations



Chapter 4. Cerium oxide nanoparticles Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Cerium oxide nanoparticles Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Cerium oxide nanoparticles Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Cerium oxide nanoparticles Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Increase in nanotechnology research

4.4.1.2. Increased spending on research and development



Chapter 5. Cerium oxide nanoparticles Market by Form Type Insights & Trends



5.1. Cerium oxide nanoparticles Type dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Powder

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million) (Tons)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million) (Tons)



Continued…



