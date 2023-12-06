Certificate of Deposit Market May See a Big Move : JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Popular Bank

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Certificate of Deposit Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Certificate of Deposit market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Goldman Sachs (United States), Quontic Bank (United States), Morgan Stanley (United States), TIAA Bank (United States), Sallie Mae (United States), TAB Bank Holdings, Inc. (United States), Ally Bank (United States), Synchrony Bank (United States), Capital One (United States), First Tech Federal Credit Union (United States), Popular Bank (United States), Barclays (United Kingdom), Live Oak Bank (United States), Comenity Capital Bank (United States), JPMorgan Chase (United States), CrÃ©dit Agricole (France), MUFG Bank (Japan), BNP Paribas (France), Deutsche Bank (Germany)



Certificate of deposit (CD) is type of money market instrument that is issues against the funds deposited. CD is provided by the banks or credit unions for fix time duration. It is available at various maturities and terms and types that meets individuals need. CDs are most popular investment opportunity among the ordinary individuals due to its safety and higher yield compared to saving accounts as it is a government-backed securities. Further, the federally insured banks offers CDs with insurance, and can also be issued to the NRIs on non-repatriable basis, which will create significant opportunities for the market.



In 2021, RBI issued the amendment circular for CDs. Under the amendment RBI increased minimum domination of CDs to 5 lakh and after it investors can invests in multiple CDs of Rs 5 lakh.



by Type (Traditional CD, Bump-Up CD, Step-Up CD, Brokered CD, Liquid or No penalty CD, Others), End Users (Individuals, Corporates, Banks, Financial Institutions, Mutual Fund Associations, NRIs), Sales Channel (Digital & Direct, Brokers, Agents), Duration (Short-Term, Mid-Term, Long-Term)



Market Opportunities:

- Availability of CDs at Various Maturity Terms and Types Will Create Significant Opportunities



Market Drivers:

- Growing Popularity of Certificate of Deposits Due to Lower-risk Investment and Higher Yields Compared to Regular Saving Accounts

- Increasing Demand for Certificate of Deposits for Short-Term Period at Fixed Interest Rate



Market Trend:

- Emerging Trend of Digital Sales of Certificate of Deposits in the Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



