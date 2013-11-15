Certified and Authentic Gemstones from Barishh.com

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Gemstones are believed to have amazing properties which can affect the body and mind. It is also said that gemstones detoxifies and purifies the body. Gemstone values are determined with the help of their carat, colour, cut and clarity. Barishh.com happens to be the largest online astro gems store in India offering different varieties of gemstones at different prices. The company primarily focuses on providing customers with rudrakshas, astrological birthstones and gemstone gift items. Authentic and natural gemstones are known to influence the destiny and life of the wearer in different ways. That is why, it is always recommended to consult with some good astrologer before choosing any gemstone. Personalized astrological services can also be availed from the company at affordable rates. The astrological reports prepared are not computer generated and instead, prepared by experienced astrologer with an overall experience of thirty five years. The IGI certified gemstone Gurgaon seller also offers easy payment options to its customers through debit or credit card, cash on delivery and net banking.



There are numerous gemstones sellers in the market but majority of them do not sell authentic gemstones. With Barishh.com one can buy astro gems Delhi NCR without the need to worry about anything as every gem accompanies certifications about its authenticity. Being the leading flagship outlet for gems and jewels in MGF Gurgaon, the company offers delivery throughout India as well as to more than one hundred and ninety five countries outside the sub-continent. Apart from the gems and jewellery, the online portal of the company features monthly deals where customers get attractive discounts on different products. The online astrology software offered by the company allows people of Indian origin to check their astrological charts by simply filling up a few details like name, date of birth, time of birth, etc. The astrological report contains predictions about family life, general well being as well as prospects for travelling abroad.



Those who have little knowledge about astrological gems can refer to the online portal of the company where different articles are available on different gemstones. The company promises to offer certified stones Delhi to its customers and even has a customer support available throughout the week. The best part about the jewelleries offered by the company is that people can also use them as gifts for different occasions. The clearance gems available within the online portal come at extremely low prices as compared to their original prices which make for a great bargain. The gemstones and astrology services provided by the company has led to a huge customer base not only in India but even abroad.



URL: http://barishh.com/



About Barishh.com

Being a Bellow Jewels subsidiary, the company puts in great effort to provide its customers with one hundred percent authentic astrological gemstones and jewels. Starting from Sapphires to Emerald to Ruby to American Diamonds and more, a huge collection of gemstones are made available by the company.



Media Contact

Company : Barishh.com

Address : New Delhi, India

Phone : 646.385.7354

Website : http://barishh.com/