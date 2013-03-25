Certified Conversion Rate Experts Get Clarity

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Conversionbreakthrough.com brings real clarity to the hot topic of conversion rate optimization today, with the launch of their new online consultancy platform within Clarity.fm.



Adizan Abdullah (CRO) who is conversionbreakthrough.com founder and projects director commented. “At Conversion Breakthrough we see 2013 as the “Year of Conversion” and we really wanted to bring affordable conversion rate optimization sciences, testing and technologies to the masses. So we have teamed up with Clarity.fm In the past, conversion rate optimization remained hidden away, and typically belonged only to big brands, and larger corporations due to the time effort, and resources needed by old school conversion rate experts, to obtain tangible results. We have changed all that today; by bringing fresh, vibrant, new…and innovative ideas into the how; who, what, where, when, and why of conversion rate optimization plus now it’s affordable to everyone!”



Clarity was launched in May of 2012, by founder Dan Martell. And recently received $1.6M in funding led by Baseline Ventures, Freestyle Capital, and Mark Cuban. Their mission is to become the entrepreneur’s lifeline, offering direct, powerful advice from a pool of experienced consultants in an array of business and marketing disciplines. Conversion rate optimization now being one of them. You can discover all the ins and outs of Clarity right here www.clarity.fm



Adizan Abdullah (CRO) a British entrepreneur, and certified conversion rate expert, plus marketing consultant founded “Conversion Breakthrough” in late 2012. Which provides a bespoke conversion rate optimization (CRO) consultancy and services aimed at International online-offline SME’s and SMB’s in both the B2B & B2C sectors. http://conversionbreakthrough.com



