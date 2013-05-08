Certified Credit Consultant Shows 4 Ways on How to Raise a Credit Score

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Increasing your credit score takes time, patience and know how. There are multiple ways to increase a credit score, you just have to know the right technique to use. Knowledge is where it starts. Once you have gain the knowledge, you must take action to make it happen. I have provide you with a few tips on how to do this.



Tip 1 on how to raise your credit score



To increase your credit score you need to begin with your credit report. Get a free copy of your credit report and check it’s accuracy. It contains the data that is used to calculate your credit score. You need to make sure that there are no transaction that are incorrect. If you find any errors, they need to be disputed.



Tip 2 on how to raise your credit score



You can also increase your credit score by using a credit card. If you are not eligible for a regular credit card, than you should go for a secure credit card which is given by the bank. The credit limit equals to the deposits you make. Get a card, which reports to all the credit bureaus.



Tip 3 on how to raise your credit score



You should pay your loans or any other debt. It can really help you to improve your credit score. You should reduce your debt to at lest 40% of your credit limit. This can really impress the bureaus. It is always better if you can get it below 20%.



Tip 4 on how to raise your credit score



It is always recommended to sign up to get some notifications from the banks & credit cards that can update you about your spending on the credit cards. This way you can be aware and conscious of not getting in debt which can lower your credit score.



If you apply the basic steps taught in this short press release, you should start to see results in your credit score sooner than you think.



About Mark Clayborne

Mark is the best selling author of the book - Hidden Credit Repair Secrets available at Amazon. He is also a certified credit consultant, FICO Pro Expert and proven writer with over 100 articles written in the area of credit repair. For a free fast credit repair video course, please click here.



Media Contact

Rose Clayborne

support@selfcreditrepairlearningcenter.com

Los angeles, CA

http://www.selfcreditrepairlearningcenter.com