Certified Default Advocacy Training Announcing the Enrollment of Its 3,001st Member

Phillips Ranch, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2012 -- The first ADVOCACY group designed to train real estate professionals on how to educate and protect the interest of homeowners on foreclosure prevention, short sales and loan modifications announced today the enrollment of its 3,001st member.



Lee Honish, Creator, Consultant and Author “It is an amazing accomplishment for the number of real estate professionals to continue to join and expand our advocacy community AND we do all of this training for free, either LIVE or at http://www.defaultadvocate.org/.”



“Most real estate professionals are broke and mentally broken. Homeowners really dislike real estate agents and Realtors®. The program was designed to play on the core ethics of the National Association of Realtors® on being a homeowner’s ADVOCATE.”



“The current CDAT™ training is a mix of ETHICS, EDUCATION and MARKETING to help defaulted and distressed homeowners learn the alternatives to foreclosure.”



“My goal was to get away with the basics of ‘how to do a short sale’ and focus on Education, Ethics and marketing. Any real estate professional in today’s market should hire someone to do the mitigation of short sale files (3rd party or in-house). Real estate professionals should focus more on being an Advocate, Realtor® and a true real estate professional.”



“I am very happy to teach (for free) and educate real estate agents and Realtors® on the subject of short sales, loan modification, deed in lieu, foreclosure prevention and advocacy for homeowners. Once an agent focuses on helping a homeowner it becomes very simple for them to get new listings from our educational approach”



CDAT™ MISSION STATEMENT

“WE STRIVE TO PROVIDE UNIVERSAL INFORMATION TO THOSE IN THE EVER CHANGING REAL ESTATE MARKET WHO ARE STRUGGLING TO FIND GUIDANCE AND DIRECTION AND PROVIDE THE SAFE HARBOR IN THE TEMPEST. CDAT IS COMPRISED OF ACTUAL PRACTITIONERS WITHIN THE MARKET PLACE.”



CDAT™ main goal is to bring the truth about the short sale market and educate Realtors®, investors, and servicers about everyone’s proper role within a short sale transaction. CDAT wants to spread the truth on short sales across the country so that the people being affected by the housing market have the opportunity to get back on their feet and start over. The housing market has affected everyone in this market and it’s about time that those who have been hurt the most receive a true advocate in assisting them in one of their most stressful times in their lives.



About Lee Honish

For the past five years Lee Honish has conducted more than 600 seminars, training over 50 thousand real estate professionals, has been viewed more than one million times on the World Wide Web and has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners, real estate agents, Realtors® and servicers on the subject of defaulted property. He is also the developer of marketing and coaching platform that has an up to 50% call back for direct marketing. He has also developed websites, web strategies and SEO/SMM funnels for agents that have helped them land on page one of World Wide Web search engines. ALL of this has been done at prices struggling agents and Realtors® can all afford.



Honish had a 20+ year career as a foreclosure/Short Sale asset manager/loss mitigator working for large mortgage lenders. Early in 2007, he knew that agents needed to know what the banks know in order to close short sales in record time. He developed a program that has a 99% close ratio, which is both astonishing and truly making a difference.



Currently Lee Honish is the ONLY former Asset Manager or “Banker” to train on default properties and is a continue education (CE) instructor for the states of Utah and California.



Lee Honish & Certified Default Advocacy Training™ CDAT™ are not affiliated with The National Association of Realtors®, Department of Real Estate, Short Sale Genius, Market Genius, Laurus Office and or any other group/company/servicer AND NO MAJOR BANKS unless otherwise specified by agreement.



For Information about CDAT™ Certification Trainings for FREE please Contact us.



Contact: Lee Honish

858-663-2537

Lee.Honish@yahoo.com

http://www.defaultadvocate.org/

http://www.honish.com/