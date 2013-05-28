Certified Hypnosis Instructor with the National Guild of Hypnosis Now Offering Professional Hypnosis Certifications

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- The brain is a complex organ. It is the hub of every idea, thought, feeling, and habit one has. It makes a lot of sense for healing to start from the brain. Hypnotherapy has proven to be the most effective, quickest and easiest way to re-channel the feelings needed to increase motivation or alter behaviors. It has helped many athletes, artists, business owners, coaches, corporate employees, executives, key decision makers, light workers, men, women, children, and ordinary everyday people to improve productivity and overcome their fears and achieve their goals. A Mustard Seed Healing is a sanctuary for people considering to improve their lives and attain their dreams. The great thing about healing through hypnosis is that it is completely safe and very effective. A person in a hypnotic state is deeply relaxed thus open to positive suggestion. These suggestions can have a positive effect on the way they think or behave.



A Mustard Seed Healing Hypnosis can help people stop smoking, lose weight, improve sleep and relax. Hypnotism is also effective for physical discomfort like arthritis. Students can benefit from hypnosis to improve focus. A testament to the effectiveness of healing through hypnosis is that there are a number of celebrities who successfully used hypnosis overcome difficulties. Matt Damon, Kevin Costner, Ellen DeGeneres, Samuel Jackson, etc. all quit smoking with hypnosis, Sylvester Stallone & Ashton Kutcher improved acting skills with hypnosis, Martha Stewart used a hypnotist for nightmares, Kevin Costner flew a hypnotist to Hawaii to heal sea sickness for a movie, and Sophie Dahl a UK model used hypnotism for weight loss among many others.



The Hypnotist at A Mustard Seed Healing is Karen Saunders, MhypD, CHI. She is a certified hypnosis instructor with the National Guild of Hypnosis. She specializes in teaching stress management, motivation, confidence building and self-healing through metaphysical techniques, and alternative holistic methods. Karen has helped numerous clients realize what no longer serves them in order to bring forth healing love, peace, harmony and abundance in life. She has also written a book "What Happens When Affirmations Don't Work? What they forgot to tell you.” Which is currently available on Amazon.com. Dr. Saunders has also completed Meta Energetics (Meta-E) at the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine Integrative & Complementary Medicine Program which is Acupressure for Clearing Negative Emotions and she uses those effective techniques and her knowledge as an accomplished hypnotist to clear clients who may be stuck and need help moving forward to achieve their goals. Dr. Saunders has also trained with Dr. Brian Weiss Author of Many Lives Many Masters in Past Life Regression.



For more information about Karen Saunders and her accomplishments as a pastoral counselor, holistic life coach and healer please visit her website: http://site.amustardseedhealing.com/miamihypnotist.html



