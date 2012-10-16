Certified Nursing Assistant Jobs Slated to Grow Faster Than Any Other Position Through 2020

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- With unemployment rates still reaching some of the highest levels they have been at in years, a large number of Americans are searching for rewarding careers in secure industries.



The medical field offers a multitude of opportunities and boasts some of the largest growth rates in any industry. This includes certified nursing assistant jobs, which according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is slated to grow by 20 percent from 2010 to 2020. This rate is faster than the average for all occupations, making nursing assistant careers an attractive option for anyone looking for a fulfilling, in-demand job.



To learn about the benefits and requirements of becoming a certified nurse assistant, prospective students can visit CertifiedNursingAssistantOnline.com. The site features a wide range of information about CNA careers, from education requirements and certification exam questions to job descriptions and potential salary opportunities by state. The site also incudes a search widget that allows visitors to search for accredited nursing schools in their area.



Due to the growing population of elderly individuals, an increased number of nursing assistants are needed in hospitals, nursing homes and long-term facilities.



CNA’s work directly with patients and provide them with a variety of services to prepare them for doctors and other medical professionals. Job duties typically include things such as taking patients’ vitals, cleaning patients’ rooms, collecting and delivering samples, helping patients with moving and getting comfortable, making beds and more.



Unlike many other jobs in the medical field, it is relatively simple to become a certified nursing assistant. CNA positions do not require years and years of experience and education; rather people can easily learn the skills they need with a limited amount of training and practice. To become a certified nurse assistant, people must enroll in a training program, complete at least 75 hours of training and pass a state-sanctioned competency test.



CertifiedNursingAssistantOnline.com aims to help people get a better grasp on becoming a certified nursing assistant and discusses the training required, where to find work, how much to expect in salary and other growth opportunities.



According to the site, “We’ve thought of the questions you could be asking and have found as many of the answers we could for you. This way, you’ll have an easier time making the decision to finally go for it and get ready to be part of the growing number of CNAs in the country.”



