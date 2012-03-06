Certified Nursing Assistant Salary Data Revealed in Free Report by CNATrainingClassPrograms.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2012 -- According to financial analysts, the medical profession has not only remained steady during the current recession, it has actually grown even stronger.



Despite the shaky economy, people still need access to high quality medical care. This, combined with seniors living longer lives, means jobs in the medical field are more in demand than ever.



One career that offers fulfilling and steady work is a certified nursing assistant, or CNA. They help provide care for the physically injured or disabled patients, as well as those with mental health issues. CNA jobs are typically found in hospitals, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and mental health wards. Some also work as direct care workers.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its vast amount of helpful articles and tips pertaining to anything and everything related to becoming a certified nursing assistant.



CNATrainingClassPrograms.com features information about classes, CNA training courses, certification, and the average CNA salary.



A comprehensive report on certified nursing assistant salary data for all 50 states in the country has been released.



“As in most industries, the amount of education and training dictates the amount one is paid. On average the first year the rate a nursing assistant makes is from $11.50 to $16.00+ per hour,” an article on the website said, adding that employees with the minimum education or technical skill can expect to make around $19,600. One that has a college or university degree one can make about $30,900 or more.



“As these numbers represent the national averages, one could make more depending on the location of the hospital, nursing home or if they are in the private sector such as in a home health care position.”



