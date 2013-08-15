Certified NYC Nutritionist / Dietitian Announces 300 Rapid Wight Loss Clients Treated

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Top NYC Nutritionist http://www.topnutritionistnyc.com , Effie Nerantzis, MPH, RD, CDN of Manhattan Medical Weight Loss of NYC announced today that she has successfully treated 300 patients who sought her expertise for rapid weight loss. Ms. Nerantzis stated, “I am fortunate to be working at Manhattan Medical Weight Loss where are my programs are overseen by a NYC Board Certified Internist, Sue Decotiis, MD (who has a subspecialty in medical weight loss). Our unique team comprised of a Board Certified Physician, Certified Nutritionist, and Medical Assistants allow our weight loss patient to safely lose weight quickly under the supervision of a world renowned medical doctor who specializes in weight loss”.



The NYC Nutritionists programs are unique in that each and every one of her clients receive an absolutely customized weight loss program. The in-house licensed NYC physician, Dr. Sue Decotiis, supervises each weight loss program. Weight loss programs may entail:



- Prescription medications for appetite control

-Medical doctor evaluation / monitoring

- Customized one-on-one nutrition counseling and meal planning

- The option of medical meal replacement products; which Manhattan Medical Weight Loss of NYC furnishes the patients with

- Pharmaceutical grade vitamins and supplements to maximize and facilitate weight loss

- Various medically supervised diets such as the hCG Diet, low glycemic index diet, low calorie diets, low carb diets

- Correction of metabolic and nutritional deficiencies



When appropriate, the NYC Dietitian / Nutritionist and weight loss doctor will recommend pharmacotherapy – the use of prescriptions medications and / or appetite suppressants designed for weight loss. Manhattan Medical Weight Loss of NYC only uses FDA-approved medications including some of the latest, innovative medications available to reduce appetite, increase metabolism and increase fat breakdown.



About NYC Nutritionists

Medical weight loss at the NYC weight loss center is a doctor and nutritionist directed weight loss and management program based on medical scientific principles that target the root causes of obesity and weight gain to achieve and sustain a healthy weight quickly and in the long-term. At Manhattan Medical Weight Loss of NYC your weight loss programs are customized by a Certified NYC Dietician and Nutritionist and supervised by a NYC Board Certified Internist.



Contact Information:

Nutritionist NYC - Effie Nerantzis, MPH, RD, CDN

http://www.topnutritionistnyc.com

info@topnutritionistnyc.com

110 E 40th, St #606-B

New York, NY 10016

Phone: (212) 685-5763