Certified Pukhraj Stone Price in Delhi and India

Pukhraj stone is a yellow stone. It is one of the nine gemstones that are related to the rashi. Since the gemstones according to rashi relate the gems to a particular planet, this stone is related to Jupiter or Guru planet. The gemstones also derive their qualities and their energies from the planet, so the powers that the pukhraj can endow on the people is dependent on the strengths of the planet.



Pukhraj is capable of harnessing the positive energy around a person, as long as the person is wearing the gemstone. Since Guru is the king of the planets, people will certainly be assured a lot of wisdom and spiritual knowledge as a result of wearing the gemstone that symbolizes this planet. This gemstone is also important for people who have health problems or just want to make sure that their health is maintained just fine.



Before buying a pukhraj stone, people have to be aware of the fact that they have to buy the right stone. The right stone will be determined by the quality of the stone, which in turn, would also determine the price. First of all, one has to think about the colour of the stone. It is best if it ranges from yellow to golden colour, as opposed to the orange or the white ones. The cut of the stone can be anything- oval is the most commonly used cut, though. The carat of the gem that one is using should be determined after some astrological enquiry and recommendation. The clarity of the pukhraj stone is said to be best when it has certain light inclusions.



