Certified Rudraksha in India at Bellojewelsonline

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- The great journey for Bello jewels, the largest online jewellery store started in 2003. The entire operations are run out of their own huge manufacturing plant in India that caters for almost the entire world. Bello jewel online is the right place where one could find and buy certified Rudraksha India as well as great range of birthstones and rashistones. They have manufacturing plant houses, which have the best machinery and excellent craftsmen, who come up with the most exquisite designs. Rich Indian heritage and traditions are valued the most and one can find amazing ethnic jewellery on Bello jewels online.



Keeping the international trends and designs, Bello jewels has kept the pace very well and offers some of the latest and the finest jewellery designs and products. They specialise in 925 sterling silver gemstones, rashistones, precious gemstones, Rudraksha, necklaces, diamond jewellery, gold, birthstones, ruby, sapphire, emerald, and 14K/18K/22K Gold & diamond necklaces and much more. Bello jewels online ensures customer satisfaction by providing premium quality jewellery items. The craftsmanship and designing are beyond excellence and the prices are unmatched as well. Certificate of authenticity as well as guarantee is provided with each of its products.



One can buy certified Rudraksha India easily from a fine selection of beads and Rudraksha seeds. These form part of the ethnic and religious beliefs from ancient India. Ordering online is extremely simple. One can pay online through various ways and the transactions are safe and secured. Once the payments are through, the delivery is extremely fast as well. One can even order custom made jewellery items, based on the design of their choice. For fantastic seasonal deals, one can log on and find out the Christmas special offers or the new arrivals for the 2013 season. “I found a great deal on precious gemstones at Bello jewels online. The products are not only beautiful and well-crafted but are excellently priced as well”, says Jyoti. “You can find a mix and match of rich Indian designs as well as modern International ones. Custom made jewellery by talented craftsman is the high selling point at Bello jewels online”, says Raj, regional manager at Bello Jewels.



For great deals on certified Rudraksha India and other jewellery items, visit their website at http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/Rudraksha-Beads-Seeds-s/1837.htm